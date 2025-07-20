Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mike's avatar
Mike
5h

Superb advice on all counts. Become fiercely independent as much as we possibly can.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Chambers's avatar
Robert Chambers
5h

Unconditional!! It should be challenged in the Supreme Court!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture