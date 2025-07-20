Lions…

As of late, I have explained why this new Stablecoin system is orders of magnitude worse/more dangerous than a CBDC. With that, I have put this together, below, for those of you who are still having trouble overstanding why.

At the end, I have outlined practical action which YOU MUST take to stand against this hideous new beast system,

Why this “privatized” stablecoin system managed by the Fed is more dangerous than a CBDC. In one sentence… This new stablecoin system is corporate power merged with the invisible control of central banking. Moreover, NO WHERE in the US Constitution does it even remotely allow for such a system to even exist!

Let’s Break It Down… Where This Is Going.

Exactly like a CBDC, these stablecoins are programmable, trackable, and no transaction is outside of their control. However, unlike a CBDC they are unaccountable, outside of ANY oversight.

Although the overall system is managed by The Fed, it is a privatized system. Corporate-issued = no constitutional guardrails. Fed-managed = no transparency.

Result? Programmable modes of transaction which are not currency and are certainly not money. It’s a hideous and UNCONSTITUTIONAL SYSTEM that answers to neither the people nor the law.

This NEW Stablecoin System Is A Privatized/Centralized Abomination WITH NO CONSTITUTIONAL AUTHORITY! With CBDCs, at least the government has to admit it’s behind it.

With this? It’s outsourced oppression. Private firms harvest the data, the Fed pulls the strings. You’re watched. Tagged. Scored. Think: AmazonCoin, AppleToken, JPMorganDollar all interchangeable, all monitored. And every single token will be backdoored to the Fed.

Lions… The Constitution is bypassed. Freedom of exchange collapses. Wealth extraction becomes absolute. The world is already moving away from the dollar, and the Fed’s response? Build a privatized stablecoin network system overseen and controlled by the Fed.

!!! TAKE ACTION AGAINST THE STABLECOIN SYSTEM !!!

REDUCE RELIANCE ON BANKS. Move funds from big-name banks (Chase, Wells Fargo, Citi, BofA, etc.) into local credit unions, (as I have been saying FOR YEARS).

CONVERT FIAT INTO HARD ASSETS. Gold, silver, land, food, seeds, tools anything outside the system. Stablecoins WILL ONLY WORK if people use them to represent value. If you don’t play = you break the system.

BUY LOCAL SUPPORT REAL PEOPLE.

Avoid corporations tied to CBDC/stablecoin pilot programs (Walmart, Amazon, major grocery chains). Shop farmers markets. Cash only. Shake the hand that feeds you. The Beast cannot track what is done face to face.

REJECT DIGITAL ID & BIOMETRIC INTEGRATION. Any app, wallet, or account that requires ID verification, iris scan, palm scan, or social score system is the Mark of Control/THE BEAST in disguise. REFUSE IT.

SPEAK OUT. SHOW OTHERS. LEAD THE PRIDE.

This is not about survival. This is about spiritual war. You were born to shine light into this darkness. Make it known… “I do not consent.”

