Lions! I just got back from the Bradenton Motorsports Park. I had two nice races tonight, took the win on both.
This is a pass, below, its against my buddy Andrew from The (click)- Tesla Plaid Channel.
If you like drag racing consider giving him a sub. He posts a lot of drag racing videos.
Here is the run with Andrew.
A post shared by @gregory_mannarino_racing
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.