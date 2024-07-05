Lions and friends…
Below is a snapshot of the last 3 trading days, post-market videos… do you notice a common theme? (Record, Record, Record), just as we have been saying would happen.
I believe that this trend in the market will continue as we enter a new phase of HYPER-DEBT. But with that, it makes it more imperative that we watch the MMRI and the curre…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.