Indeed it does… Disguised. Redirected. Rebranded.
They have taken what was once direct congressional military aid, and now cloaked it in the garments of “strategic investment” and resource-backed agreements.
Instead of requesting billions in taxpayer-funded aid for Ukraine (which the public now resists), it’s engineered as a minerals-for-weapons trade model. This allows for US arms, training, and "support services" to be sent on credit against future mineral profits extracted from Ukraine. ( TO BE SENT ON CREDIT AGAINST FUTURE MINERAL PROFITS).
And who controls the profits? A shared investment fund… with Washington insiders and defense contractors sitting at the table. This is a geopolitical end-run right around both Congress and the American People.
Trump will say, “we’re not giving away money. We’re making a deal. They’re paying us… in natural resources.”
But it’s the same game. Enrich defense contractors. Extend US military-industrial influence. Keep war economies humming.
Lions… Modern warfare isn’t just fought with bombs. It’s fought with debt traps, mineral rights, and invisible chains tied to “strategic partnerships.”
Extreme disappointment In Trump. From first term should have learned he is not a man of his word. He is all over the place, except where he told us he would be.
Lipstick in a pig is still a pig.