Indeed it does… Disguised. Redirected. Rebranded.

They have taken what was once direct congressional military aid, and now cloaked it in the garments of “strategic investment” and resource-backed agreements.

Instead of requesting billions in taxpayer-funded aid for Ukraine (which the public now resists), it’s engineered as a minerals-for-weapons trade model. This allows for US arms, training, and "support services" to be sent on credit against future mineral profits extracted from Ukraine. ( TO BE SENT ON CREDIT AGAINST FUTURE MINERAL PROFITS).

And who controls the profits? A shared investment fund… with Washington insiders and defense contractors sitting at the table. This is a geopolitical end-run right around both Congress and the American People.

Trump will say, “we’re not giving away money. We’re making a deal. They’re paying us… in natural resources.”

But it’s the same game. Enrich defense contractors. Extend US military-industrial influence. Keep war economies humming.

Lions… Modern warfare isn’t just fought with bombs. It’s fought with debt traps, mineral rights, and invisible chains tied to “strategic partnerships.”

GM