Dogs are amazing! As most of you know, this is my dog Coco.

For whatever reason Coco went into this pose and stayed there for about 5 minutes straight!

Coco here is a rescue, and if you are able to rescue a homeless pet, the happiness and joy that they bring with them and want to share with you is immeasurable.

gregory_mannarino_racing A post shared by @gregory_mannarino_racing