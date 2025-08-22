Lions…

As expected, the dollar index GOT CRUSHED after Powell promises Wall St. MORE INJECTIONS OF EASY MONEY.

What Just Happened?

Powell whispers “ready to cut rates,” markets instantly reprice. The Dollar Index (DXY,) got blasted lower… traders smell currency debasement ahead. The10-year yield fell, bond market pricing in lower future rates = more artificial suppression incoming. Dollar Weakness = Debasement. Cuts mean cheaper dollars. Purchasing power erodes. Inflation risk reignites.

And This Just the Beginning.

Lions…

This is the opening act of what you already know is coming… currency debasement on a planetary scale, artificial suppression of rates to keep the illusion alive, and massive debt expansion as far as they eye can see.

GM