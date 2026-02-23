DOW SLAMMED AS TRUMP PUSHES AN ANTI-AMERICA AGENDA.
From Greg M
Lions…
Markets are not reacting to “strength,” they are doing what they always do… pricing in domestic economic shock, and costs that hit America first.
Trump’s agenda here, even a person with a negative IQ should be able to see right through it… it lands right here, on US businesses, on US industry, on US jobs, on US pricing, on the US economy, on the US consumer…
That is why the Dow is getting slammed.
This is not “America First” economics.
This is America-hit-first policy.
When the Russian president said, once the US president gets into office, the guys with the black suits come in and tell him how's it's going to go.... You better believe that was true
Here we go again... the markets will trend downward for a bit, and then he will reverse them, the markets will rubber band, and him and his buddies will pocket the money. He did it all the time last year. TACO party! 🌮🥳🪅
