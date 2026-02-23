Lions…

Markets are not reacting to “strength,” they are doing what they always do… pricing in domestic economic shock, and costs that hit America first.

Trump’s agenda here, even a person with a negative IQ should be able to see right through it… it lands right here, on US businesses, on US industry, on US jobs, on US pricing, on the US economy, on the US consumer…

That is why the Dow is getting slammed.

This is not “America First” economics.

This is America-hit-first policy.

