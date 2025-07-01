Lions…
For MANY years now, I have explained that a point will be reached where there is a parity with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Gold.
Let’s break this down together.
OCEANS of easy money floated out on the back of artificially suppressed rates and currency devaluation have inflated a stock market HYPER-bubble unlike anything ever been seen before
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.