Lions and friends..
DVN has gone wild as of late, and I believe that in this environment there is a lot more upside.
As you know, and I did send this out here in this newsletter, I consolidated my oil and gas producers. I sold both XOM and CVX, which have also done very well, and put it all into DVN.
XOM and CVX are still good positions and IMO will also d…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.