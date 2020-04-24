EARLY BUY ALERT.

TGT --- is an early buy here.

READ THIS IN ITS ENTIERTY.

The timing of these alerts is important! Please check the date.

For added guidance, back up my alerts with The BOOM System. Go to my website, TradersChoice.net and put the ticker into it. Click/Copy paste: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice/

THIS IS NOT A TRADEALERT.. An early buy is more speculative than a TradeAlert! But can prove to be quite profitable.

How to play a position. If you put on a big gain early on you can choose to close half the position pull a profit and ride the other half. You could also choose to close the entire position and lock in a full profit. You can also choose to hold onto it...It’s all about risk tolerance. Moreover, I would suggest buying options which do not expire for several months with just OTM strike prices. The farther out you buy, the less risk.

REMEMBER! IT IS NEVER WRONG TO PULL A PROFIT…

NOTE: Trading involves financial risk. By signing up/utilizing this service, you agree to hold harmless and indemnify Gregory Mannarino, his associates, partners, etc. without limitation, against any and all losses, damages, liabilities, etc. also without limitation. You understand and agree that there are no guarantees of any kind by using this service, and that you alone are responsible for your own trading decisions and the consequences thereof.

Please trade wisely.

GM