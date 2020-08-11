The ONLY trade I am currently in is EBAY, Feb.19 2021 $60 calls.

Right now EBAY is catching a bid.

As for the rest of this market, I am going to sit tight and wait for a pullback. As I said in a previous post.. YTD we have shredded this market, so there is nothing wrong with sitting on the extraordinary gains we have made thus far are just be patient.. wa…