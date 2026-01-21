(CNBC)- As of early 2026, roughly 75% of homes on the market are unaffordable to the typical household. Most buyers need a six-figure salary to comfortably own a typical property, while the average salary remains significantly lower.

Income-to-Price Ratio: The national median single-family home price has grown to five times the median household income.

First-Time Buyer Struggles: The share of first-time homebuyers plummeted to a record low of 21%.

Lions… none of this surprises a single one of you, NOT ONE. And I will also say this… we haven't seen anything yet.

America is being DESTROYED FROM WITHIN… AND IT WILL NOT STOP UNTIL THEY FORCE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE TO THEIR KNEES… BEGGING FOR A SOLUTION.

What we will get is an even weaker dollar… and when people finally WAKE UP and realize that ALL THIS is deliberate…………………………………..IT WILL BE TOO LATE.

GM