ECONOMIC DEATH-CROSS. TRUMP WORKING DIRECTLY WITH THE FED FOR NEW TOKENIZED SYSTEM. Mannarino
From Greg M
I keep praying and hoping Trump could be a double agent however as time passes he is definitely a satanic servant of the cabal.
EVERY AMERICAN ALIVE TODAY NEEDS TO READ THIS ARTICLE! I'm not American and I still read it.
April 19 was the anniversary of The Shot Heard Round The World.
"Let us remember that tyranny does not always wear a red coat or march in formation. It can come wrapped in good intentions and “common sense” regulations. It can be masked as safety, compassion, or even democracy. But the price is always the same: your liberty.
And the response must always be the same: resistance."
" The shot heard round the world still echoes.
The question is - do we hear it?
And if we do, what will we do in reply?
Let us answer as they did — not with hesitation, not with fear, but with conviction born of principle and courage born of duty.
For if liberty is to survive, it must be defended not just by historians and orators, but by citizens."
https://thenewamerican.com/us/culture/history/the-shot-heard-round-the-world-how-libertys-first-warriors-lit-the-fire-of-freedom/