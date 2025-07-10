Share this postGregory’s NewsletterECONOMIC MELTDOWN? This Is WAY WORSE... (The Camps Return...) MannarinoCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreECONOMIC MELTDOWN? This Is WAY WORSE... (The Camps Return...) MannarinoFrom Greg MGregory MannarinoJul 10, 202529Share this postGregory’s NewsletterECONOMIC MELTDOWN? This Is WAY WORSE... (The Camps Return...) MannarinoCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore142ShareLIONS. IF YOU HAVE NOT YET, JOIN US… THE “REVOLUTION/FREEDOM” CHANNEL. SUBSTACK/NEWSLETTER. Click HERE.29Share this postGregory’s NewsletterECONOMIC MELTDOWN? This Is WAY WORSE... (The Camps Return...) MannarinoCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore142SharePreviousNext
Greg I’m from northern New England, I plan to buy land and hopefully start a homestead. It gets really rural up here especially northern Maine and New Hampshire. The winters are tough but there’s lots of rivers, lakes, forests, and hills. Defendable terrain. Might be worth looking into
My parents fully support all of this. Any discussion about it just ignored, they made up their minds. Its too bad