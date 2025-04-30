Gregory’s Newsletter

Andy Buchanan
Apr 30

I’m investing in Soup Kitchens … I wish that was funny but it ain’t!!

KayAnne Riley
Apr 30

Greg’s most profound and prophetic statement here?? Expect the “unexpected.” My “Spidey Senses” tell me May will be a bumpy ride. Not a very scientific analysis I know, but humans have instincts too. We talk over them and shut them out because we have bigger brains than animals, but we all know something is coming. There IS such a thing as a “Collective Consciousness.”

