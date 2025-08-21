Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ark Signal's avatar
Ark Signal
1h

They need a crisis to cover up what’s coming.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lulla buy's avatar
Lulla buy
25m

I like reverse psychology against the thieves. THEM THE PROBLEM, THE PEOPLE UNITED WILL BE THE SOLUTION

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture