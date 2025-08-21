MarketWatch-Initial jobless claims rose by 11,000 to 235,000. That's the highest figure since June and more than analysts expected.

Continuing claims climbed 30,000 to 1.972 million, the highest level since November 2021.

Lions…

Even with this faked to the upside data, which of course no one expected as usual, this newest jobs report is abysmal however you want to look at it.

What to expect moving forward…

Continued and worsening weakness in the economy is going to become more apparent in the coming months… For the propaganda ministry, it’s going to get increasingly difficult to be covered up.

With that… the fix is simple… BUT IT WILL NOT HAPPEN. We need to return purchasing power to the currency ON AN EMERGENCY BASIS! But what we will get instead, is further currency purchasing power losses, more artificial rate suppression, and vastly inflating debt.

(Babylon’s playbook)…

1. Further currency debasement.

2. Artificial rate suppression.

3. Vastly higher debt.

The fix is simple but forbidden… strengthen the currency and stop the games.

But instead, they will melt the currency, artificially suppress rates, and drown the nation in ever expanding and even more debt.

GM