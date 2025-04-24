“The system is debt-based, and it must expand... or die.”

More Government Borrowing = Higher Interest Costs. Every year, the government must borrow more to stay afloat. That means more of our tax dollars go toward interest, not fixing roads, helping families, or building the future.

The Federal Reserve Must Step In. To keep rates low (and the system from cracking), the Fed buys government debt. This means more money-printing, aka debt monetization.

What follows? INFLATION. Your dollar dies slowly in your pocket.

What cost $100 five years ago now costs $125+.

That’s not a coincidence, it’s engineered theft.

The Middle Class Gets GUTTED. Wages do not keep up with inflation. Essentials (housing, groceries, insurance, fuel) become luxuries. Home ownership, saving, and security vanish for the average family.

More Crises. Massive deficits mean the government has less room to respond to future recessions, disasters, or wars. When the next shock hits? They’ll respond with more printing.

The End Game: Currency Crisis. Hyperinflation, rationing, loss of reserve currency status.

This is the final act of all empires addicted to debt. This is not accidental. It’s the consequence of decades of engineered dependency, greed, and monetary distortion.

The middle class is the sacrificial fuel to keep the debt machine alive.

