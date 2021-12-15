From: GOLD 2020 FORECAST <gold2020forecast@aol.com>
Sent: Tuesday, December 14, 2021 8:08 PM
To: GregoryMannarino@hotmail.com <GregoryMannarino@hotmail.com>
Subject: Greg... You work for your father the devil!
It’s sad that you are so insecure you have to talk down about others, in an attempt to make yourself feel big and important in your own head.
In …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.