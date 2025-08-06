HEADLINE.

Lions…

EU officials are now stating that the $600 billion figure for potential investment in the US as a part of a trade deal, is loosely aggregated from “private companies stated intentions,” not enforceable mandates. These have no legal obligation, government directive, or mechanism behind it. (The commitments are entirely voluntary, not controlled or guaranteed by any central authority. Moreover, there is no clarity on timeline, sectors, or enforcement).

So what do we actually have?

NOTHING… ZERO.

Only optics.

GM