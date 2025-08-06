Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin's avatar
Kevin
1h

Just another fabrication, again on Trump part of the story, total BS, like usual, when movement comes from his mouth it's usually another lie anyway.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Les Ranger's avatar
Les Ranger
1h

The United States has has some real bullshit artists residing in the White House but I believe Stump has trumped them all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture