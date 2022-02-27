European Union To Deliver $500 MILLION Dollars In Weapons To Ukraine. Biden To Send Another $350 MILLION.
From Greg M
The European Union will finance the purchase and delivery of $500 million worth weapons to Ukraine, marking the first time in the bloc's history that it will send arms to a country under attack.
U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized the State Department to send another $350 million in weapons, including Javelin anti-tank weapons, to help Ukrainian forc…
