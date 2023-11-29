Lions and friends…
EXACTLY as we predicted would happen!
3rd quarter GDP is being reported as coming in/being revised higher that expected, and the MSM is using this as propaganda to push the “strong economy” agenda.
If you were to strip out US Government spending/funding for war(s) alone, both the Ukraine and Israel wars, that alone would cut this so cal…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.