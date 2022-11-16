Lions and friends…
Here is a little exclusive for you my newsletter subs.
I covered in my morning report (below) how I believe a Trump win in 24’ will affect the stock market- but there is something else!
As we get closer, if the market believes that Trump will win, expect that from about from 8 months prior to the election look for a sharp drop in bond yi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.