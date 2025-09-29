Expect A "SHOCK EVENT." FULL ASSET TOKENIZATION ROLLOUT. (Its Already Happening).

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Gregory’s NewsletterSubscribe to watchExpect A "SHOCK EVENT." FULL ASSET TOKENIZATION ROLLOUT. (Its Already Happening). From Greg MGregory MannarinoSep 29, 2025∙ Paid2634ShareLions…Here is a link to the article I covered in this video.The Tokenized Economy. (Possibly The Most Important Thing You Will Read All Year). Gregory Mannarino·12:58 PMLions… The rails for THE FULL TOKENIZATION of assets, not just currency, are not just being laid down… but they are nearly complete.Read full story1.Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trialSubscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.Start trialAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inGregory’s NewsletterSubscribeAuthorsGregory MannarinoRecent PostsMARKETS A LOOK AHEAD: The Stock Market Is Nearly 6X Overvalued. The BIGGEST STOCK MARKET BUBBLE IN HISTORY. Mannarino23 hrs ago • Gregory MannarinoAMERICA GOES ON SALE AT A MASSIVE DISCOUNT! As The Economy and Inflation Both Get Worse. MannarinoSep 26 • Gregory MannarinoTHE PATHWAY IS CERTAIN. 10 ECONOMIC RED FLAGS ALL POINTING TOWARDS A MELTDOWN. MannarinoSep 26 • Gregory MannarinoWhen The American People Cannot Get A Shred Of Truth From Their Government... ITS TIME FOR A REVOLUTION. MannarinoSep 25 • Gregory MannarinoU.S. Bailing Out Argentina... It's A "Dollar CON-Fidence Game." But Who Is Bailing Out The U.S.? (FULL-BREAKDOWN). MannarinoSep 25 • Gregory MannarinoBAILOUTS AND PROPAGANDA... (Welcome To The Ultimate Freakshow). MannarinoSep 24 • Gregory MannarinoAmerica Will Not Survive. Devalue + Suppress + Borrow + Distort = Break. (Full-Breakdown). MannarinoSep 24 • Gregory Mannarino