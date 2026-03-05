Operation Epic Fury survives Senate challenge as Republicans close ranks behind Trump

Republicans to support continued strikes

(FOX)-Operation Epic Fury survives Senate challenge as Republicans close ranks behind Trump. Only Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., voted in favor of the resolution, while Sen. Jon Fetterman, D-Pa., was the lone Democrat to cross the aisle in support.

NOW EXPECT MORE OPEN ENDED AND EXPANDING WAR.

CON-gress failed to restrain the first phase, so now Trump has political cover to keep going…. and he will use it.

WHAT THE SENATE JUST GAVE TRUMP… every additional strike will be justified as “finishing the job,” protecting forces, or anything else they can come up with.

NEXT… watch for mission creep and a changing narrative. Expect to hear more of “necessary, temporary, defensive, its going well, will not cause inflation, will not add to national debt.”

Lions. The Senate didn’t just fail to stop the war. It just made the next phase easier to sell.

MORE WAR COMING…

Count on it…

GM