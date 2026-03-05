EXPECT AN EXPANDING WAR(S) AS SENATE GIVES TRUMP A WAR GREEN LIGHT.
From Greg M
Operation Epic Fury survives Senate challenge as Republicans close ranks behind Trump
Republicans to support continued strikes
(FOX)-Operation Epic Fury survives Senate challenge as Republicans close ranks behind Trump. Only Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., voted in favor of the resolution, while Sen. Jon Fetterman, D-Pa., was the lone Democrat to cross the aisle in support.
Lions..
NOW EXPECT MORE OPEN ENDED AND EXPANDING WAR.
CON-gress failed to restrain the first phase, so now Trump has political cover to keep going…. and he will use it.
WHAT THE SENATE JUST GAVE TRUMP… every additional strike will be justified as “finishing the job,” protecting forces, or anything else they can come up with.
NEXT… watch for mission creep and a changing narrative. Expect to hear more of “necessary, temporary, defensive, its going well, will not cause inflation, will not add to national debt.”
Lions. The Senate didn’t just fail to stop the war. It just made the next phase easier to sell.
MORE WAR COMING…
Count on it…
GM
Of course they have the green light, they are all invested in the companies that make war possible. So easy to see.
Yesterday, a U.S. submarine blew up an enemy vessel (an Iranian Frigate) for the first time since WWII. That torpedo, a Mark 48, cost $4.2 million. Trumpty Dumpty is definitely going to need the support of the Congressional Grifters to keep this game going.