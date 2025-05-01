Lions…

PROJECT HAMILTON. THE SHADOW INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE U.S. CBDC.

Am I just making this up? IS THIS JUST A “CONSPIRACY THEORY?” CLICK HERE.

The MIT Digital Currency Initiative is one of the most powerful institutions nobody’s talking about. While everyone’s distracted by public debates over inflation, interest rates, and headlines about “maybe someday” CBDCs… these people are already writing the code of your future. Quietly. Methodically. With full access to the central banks of the world.

Most have no idea it even exists.

What Is It? Project Hamilton is a joint research project between:

The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, and the MIT Digital Currency Initiative (DCI).

The Digital Currency Initiative (DCI) is a research arm of the MIT Media Lab, based at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Founded in 2015, it was created to study, build, and influence the development of digital currencies, blockchain tech, and monetary systems.

Why This Matters

Because the DCI is writing the digital DNA of programmable money. Shaping the philosophy behind digital control systems. Training the next generation of technocrats who will manage the global monetary reset.

It launched to explore what a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) could look like not just theoretically, but technically. This is the project where the code, ledger structure, and transaction throughput of a digital dollar is being built behind closed doors.

Phase 1: BUILDING THE ENGINE

Released to the public in early 2022 but most people missed it.

Two separate architectures for a CBDC: "Atomizer": a high-speed centralized processor "2-Phase Commit": a decentralized ledger approach

One version processed over 1.7 million transactions per second in lab conditions. Let that sink in. It makes Visa look like dial-up internet.

The implications? The hardware and software needed to support a national CBDC at massive scale already exists. And it’s built by the same elite institutions that helped design Bitcoin’s cryptography.

What Was Hidden in the Fine Print?

Project Hamilton is not about launching a CBDC yet… it's about ensuring the Fed has a working prototype and can move at will when the time is right.

It focuses on. Performance & scale (not privacy). Token-based architecture (cash-like, but programmable)

Phase 2: BEHIND CLOSED DOORS (Post-2022 to Now)

MIT has gone silent on the next phase. It’s no longer public-facing. They’re now testing wallet integrations. Exploring ID-based restrictions (yes, as in: you must “verify” to receive funds). Quiet coordination with private firms like Amazon Web Services, Mastercard, and Google Cloud. Advanced work on “time-bound” funds (money that expires) and geographic restrictions (only works in certain zones).

The Real Threat… Project Hamilton. It will be sold to the people as “This is fast, fair, and for your safety.”

Bottom Line. Project Hamilton is the testbed for FedNow’s future. The hidden foundation of programmable money.

GM