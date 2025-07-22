Lions…

The GENIUS stablecoin bill, now law, introduces strict KYC/AML rules.

What Is/Are KYC/AML Rules?

These are financial surveillance laws, cloaked in the language of "safety" and "anti-terrorism," but in truth, they are the backbone of this new digital prison grid.

Let’s break it down.

RULE 1. KYC = “Know Your Customer.”

This is the mandatory collection o…