(MarketWatch)- Consumer confidence weakened on growing concerns about jobs. Consumer-confidence index hits lowest level since April.
Consumer confidence fell sharply in September on growing worries about the labor market.
Lions…
The US consumer is losing as the job picture is softening. This is a further drag on growth moving forward, which will “require…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.