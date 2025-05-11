Here we have another EPIC piece of propaganda… A DEAL WITH NO DETAILS. Go ahead make it up.

Lions… this is optics. Noise. Psychological cover while the system continues to erode. This is the oldest play in their economic psyop book. The US/China #FAKE trade narrative is a tool, not truth. PERIOD.

Let’s break it down.

Fact 1. Propaganda like this gets pulled out every time the markets need a boost. Headlines like “constructive talks” or “breakthrough deal” are designed to prop up markets temporarily, even when no substance actually exists. #FAKE

Fact 2. The actual economic rift between the US and China is structural, not negotiable. #TRUTH

Fact 3. A real deal would mean concessions from both sides, and neither side is truly willing. #FACT

Fact 4. China is hoarding gold, securing resources, building BRICS+ alliances. #FACT

Fact 5. You can’t negotiate stability when both parties are actively preparing for decoupling. #FACT

Financial Times. U.S.–China trade deal. While officials have reported "substantial progress" in talks held in Geneva, the details remain undisclosed, and the timing raises valid concerns about potential propaganda motives.

Inside Trade. The White House has announced that more information about the agreement will be released on Monday. Until then, it's prudent to remain skeptical and await concrete details before drawing conclusions about the nature and implications of this so-called deal.

ANOTHER DEAL THAT ISN’T. #FACT

GM