Lions and friends…
It seems that my YouTube blog is being targeted.
Multiple comments are showing up attempting to convince people that inflation IS NOT RISING and is in fact NEGATIVE. Many other comments are accusing me of spreading misinformation on Covid and vaccines.
In summary.
There is some kind of misinformation campaign/comments on my YouTube channe…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.