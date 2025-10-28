(CNBC)-Private sector employers added an average 14,250 jobs per week over the past four weeks, according to new preliminary data being released by ADP, a turnaround from the negative September numbers.
This report above is 100% propaganda and deliberately deceptive… Here is the proof.
ADP data is a PAYROLL sample, not a full census! FULL STOP.
Multiple job holders GET COUNTED TWICE in payroll tallies. One person with two part-time jobs = two payroll jobs.
Full-time down, part-time up.
Hours worked are slipping. Firms cutting hours.
Continuing claims up = slower re-hiring.
Preliminary reports are generally revised down.
The real sequence of events is already in motion… hours getting cut, layoffs and business closures are next.
GM
It’s a joke. UPS just announced 48,000 layoffs. UPS is one of the biggest economic bellwethers and them not even waiting until Christmas to lay all those people off is a horrible sign. Amazon laying people off now too.
They can fool some people sometimes, but they can't fool all the people all the time.