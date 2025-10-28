(CNBC)-Private sector employers added an average 14,250 jobs per week over the past four weeks, according to new preliminary data being released by ADP, a turnaround from the negative September numbers.

This report above is 100% propaganda and deliberately deceptive… Here is the proof.

ADP data is a PAYROLL sample, not a full census! FULL STOP. Multiple job holders GET COUNTED TWICE in payroll tallies. One person with two part-time jobs = two payroll jobs. Full-time down, part-time up. Hours worked are slipping. Firms cutting hours. Continuing claims up = slower re-hiring. Preliminary reports are generally revised down.

The real sequence of events is already in motion… hours getting cut, layoffs and business closures are next.

