Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Lulla buy's avatar
Lulla buy
2h

USA has been SEIZED and the People ENSLAVED. SOLID

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Joseph Edwards's avatar
Joseph Edwards
3h

As solid as a bowl of jello....

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