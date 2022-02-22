Lions and friends——
Here is the situation. It does not stop! MANY MANY MANY people are fearful of the stock market dropping and continually write to me, post to my YouTube blog, etc.
The ONLY suggestion I can make is this…
IF YOU ARE OVERLY FEARFUL- GET OUT OF THE MARKET.
I plan to stay in, stay hedged, and buy what I believe I should be buying moving forw…
