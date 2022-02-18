Lions and friends. It is 10:17am PST.. there is a clear fear trade underway in the market over the Russia/Ukraine issue.
10yr yield lower, dollar (DXY) higher, stocks under pressure.
THE DEBT MARKET, WHICH IS THE MAIN DRIVER REMAINS STABLE.
VERY many people continuing to write to me and post on my YouTube blog expressing FEAR…
Lions- play this how we always…
