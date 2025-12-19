Lions…

Fed. President Williams just said… “Technical Factors” distorted inflation numbers, the CPI, downward.

TRANSLATION…

If Williams says “technical factors distorted CPI downward,” he’s saying the CPI print made inflation look better (lower) than it really was.

So, Williams "coded” message is this… “inflation pressure was worse than the number showed.”

Or………………………….. #FAKE

(Imagine our shock).

GM