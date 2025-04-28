FED "DOLLAR-TOKEN" TALK IS HERE. US FARMS SHUTTING DOWN. EXPECT FOOD SHORTAGES/RATIONING. Mannarino
From Greg M
100% FREE. ALL THE INFO YOU NEED AND MORE TO BEAT THE SYSTEM. INCLUDING A DAILY BREAKDOWN OF THE MARKET AND MY “TRADE OF THE WEEK.” Click HERE: https://traderschoice.net/about-traders-choice/
LIONS! PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK. Choose either PayPal, Click: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GregoryMannarino
Or Use STRIPE, Click: https://buy.stripe.com/28o15F82aeQwcCc7ss
Want to support my work with Crypto? Please click here: https://commerce.coinbase.com/checkout/512f394b-b043-4869-96b3-df29676ec23d
You can’t fool all the people all the time….
But you can fool 95% of the people 100% of the time …
Revised quote by Andy Buchanan LMFAO
Farms shutting down? You got that one right Greg. I've been seriously sick for the last 18 months from buying I pig and 1 cow, milk and eggs from a regenerative farmer. His farm is 15-20 miles from the East Palestine train derailment. Needless to say I won't be buying from him anymore.