Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
Apr 28

You can’t fool all the people all the time….

But you can fool 95% of the people 100% of the time …

Revised quote by Andy Buchanan LMFAO

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Robert R's avatar
Robert R
Apr 28

Farms shutting down? You got that one right Greg. I've been seriously sick for the last 18 months from buying I pig and 1 cow, milk and eggs from a regenerative farmer. His farm is 15-20 miles from the East Palestine train derailment. Needless to say I won't be buying from him anymore.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
38 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture