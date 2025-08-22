So…. Powell indicates conditions ‘may warrant’ interest rate cuts as Fed proceeds ‘carefully.’

With that, stocks are taking off! The market is now counting on and committed to planetary currency debasement, massively artificially suppressed rates, and VAST debt expansion...

Let’s break this one down Lions.

Powell’s “Careful” Language?

He says conditions “may warrant cuts.” Translation… the Fed is prepping for more artificial rate suppression, massive currency devaluation, and yes… vast debt expansion. Powell wraps it in cautious language, but the market hears exactly what it wants, “Free money is coming back!”

Why Stocks Took Off!

Wall Street is addicted to cheap debt. Every hint of a rate cut = another round of leveraged buybacks, speculation, and asset inflation. Oh… It doesn’t matter that the real economy is rotting, the market is an artificial liquidity ADDICT, and nothing else matters.

Same Playbook.

Planetary currency debasement. Every cut erodes the dollar further.

Massive artificial rates. The illusion of stability is bought with debt.

Vast debt expansion. Pushing us closer to lock-up. Click HERE.

Lions…

Every rate cut = a greater and faster transfer of wealth. Asset holders (mega-corps, elites) win…

The people? (Wages, savings, purchasing power) lose. Inflation resurges, and debt balloons.

GM