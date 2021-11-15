The Federal Reserve Board Of Governors is blocking the release of Fed. President Robert Kaplan trading records. Kaplan was just one of several Fed. Presidents who got caught insider trading and subsequently resigned.
How many of you believe that he or any other Fed. President would EVER go to jail for insider trading?
You or me…. SERIOUS JAIL TIME.
GM
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.