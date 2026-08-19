Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Don Burgundy's avatar
Don Burgundy
1h

Bessent announces 200% treasury buybacks. Seems to be proof that economy is cooked.

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barbara moore's avatar
barbara moore
1h

Don’t look there look here. See it’s all good. And honestly how many Americans really know what’s going on? So it’s an easy dupe

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