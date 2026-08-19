Oh joy! Yippie yippie hooray!

Lions… The Fed minutes say the US economy is solid. And apparently, we can all relax.

Everything is wonderful. Nothing to see here.

Because according to the Federal Reserve minutes from its July meeting, economic activity was still expanding at a “solid pace.”

SOLID.

Well, Lions, apparently we need to redefine the word. Because the US has received some rather inconvenient little things called economic data. #FAKE

Let’s have a look.

THE JOB MARKET?

SOLID! Except the United States lost 23,000 jobs in July. Economists had expected roughly 80,000 jobs to be added. And just for a little extra “solidity,” (I just made up that word), both the May and June payroll growth was revised downward by another 103,000 jobs.

But wait!

264,000 people left the labor force as well! pushing labor force participation down to 61.4% … a 5 and a half year low.

VERY SOLID!

Perhaps those people just decided employment was overrated MAYBE???

THE CONSUMER?

Oh, very solid as well.

How do we know?

Because July retail sales “unexpectedly” fell 0.6% , (no one saw that one coming right?)…..the biggest monthly decline in 14 months.

Ya know Lions. Nothing says “solid economy” quite like consumers pulling back while the labor market stops producing jobs.

But don’t worry. IT GETS EVEN BETTER.

On the very same day, TODAY, we’re being reassured about the resilience of the economy, Oh, you didn’t hear?

Yes! The US Treasury is increasing liquidity support buybacks of long duration government debt after long term yields surged to extremely painful levels. Click HERE.

SUPER SOLID.

Maybe the economy is solid in the same sense that an iceberg is solid???

That’s definitely solid.

But… you just don’t necessarily want to hit it at full speed.

Think Titanic.

Just sayin…

GM