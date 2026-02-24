Lions…

How many of you are AT ALL surprised to hear this one?

The Fed warns AI could drive a structural labor-market shift, with unemployment rising in a way rate cuts may not fix cleanly without inflation risk.

The Fed states if AI raises productivity while displacing workers, unemployment can rise without creating the kind of economic slack that normally justifies rate cuts. In that setup, cutting rates may not fix the labor problem the Fed stated.

In December 2025, Trump (EO) Executive Order (AI national policy framework/state law, Trump said he would withhold federal broadband funding from states whose AI laws are deemed to hinder AI innovation.

In January 2025, Trump EO 14179 (“Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence”). It set policy to enhance US AI leadership and ordered an AI Action Plan within 180 days.

Trump also announced a private-sector AI infrastructure investment (Stargate) of up to $500 billion (with $100B immediate deployment).

Lions, an AI/ US human jobs loss tsunami is coming…

It’s obvious.

GM