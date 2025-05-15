Lions…

We got to hear from The Fed today.

Fed Chair Powell is now openly warning of “inflation volatility” and the risk of economic shocks. Lions… that is not guidance, that’s a confession. Now, inflation is no longer “transitory.” As we knew from day one.

Take away. Prepare for controlled chaos. Powell talking about economic “shocks” are code for engineered breakdowns.

Fed John Williams admits the truth! Can you believe it? He stated, “the consumer is pulling back.” Translation? The average person is maxed out, squeezed, and barely holding on. Debt is up. Savings are down. The collapse is not coming, it’s already here, hidden behind manipulated data.

They’re telegraphing the collapse now because they can no longer hide it. Your money will buy less, and your wages will fall behind.

Walmart is now warning that new tariffs will push prices higher. That means more inflation, fewer choices, and even greater pain for the working class.

HERE IS A LIST OF JUST A FEW OTHER CORPORATIONS/COMPANIES WHO ARE ALSO ISSUING WARNINGS ON INFLATION/TARIFFS/HIGHER PRICES. This is in no way a complete list.

(Multiple sources used).

Target: Warned of upcoming price increases, particularly on produce imported from Mexico, due to new tariffs.

Best Buy: Indicated that tariffs on products from China and Mexico will likely lead to higher prices for consumers.

Procter & Gamble: Plans to adjust prices upward on everyday items like Tide and Crest to offset tariff-induced cost pressures.

PepsiCo: Lowered profit outlooks and noted that tariffs are contributing to increased production costs, which may be passed on to consumers.

Mattel: Considering price increases and shifting production out of China in response to tariff-related challenges.

Sony: Evaluating potential PS5 price hikes and exploring U.S. manufacturing options to mitigate tariff impacts.

Stanley Black & Decker: Announced plans to raise prices on tools and hardware due to increased costs from tariffs.

Shein and Temu: E-commerce platforms raising prices as tariff exemptions expire, affecting low-cost imports.

Boot Barn: Anticipates price increases and profit margin pressures as tariffed products enter the market.

Nestlé: Opting to absorb tariff costs without raising prices, a strategy that may impact operating margins.

Lions… The system is cracking from the top down and we called it.

GM