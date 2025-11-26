FINANCIAL FRANKENSTEINISM: BUILDING A SCORCHED-EARTH ECONOMY. (Part 1).
From Greg M
Lions…
So, now THE Wall St. SUPERBANK J P Morgan has now jumped on the S&P 500 8K for 2026 bandwagon.
What this means is we can expect A NEW LEVEL of “Financialization” the likes of which have never been seen before…
I am calling this FRANKENSTEINISM…
Let’s start with this.
Deutsche Bank. S&P 500 at 8,000 by end 2026, the most bullish big bank call on th…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.