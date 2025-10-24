Lions…
America is failing. It’s economy is in freefall, it’s middle class is being destroyed, it’s small business are being eliminated, and it’s industry is dying.
Why?
Let’s start with this…
Economics = the engine
Finance = the backbone.
The breakdown.
ECONOMICS…
Productivity. More output per worker/hour.
Innovation. New ideas that make better and more useful…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.