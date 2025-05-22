#FITOUT VANISHED! (TWO TRILLION DOLLARS). AND THE ECONOMY IS (NOT) REALLY REALLY STRONG. Mannarino
From Greg M
Please DO......'pick' on individuals!
ANYONE who deserves it, NEEDS to be 'picked on'!
Can we......MAKE SHAMING GREAT AGAIN! (pun INTENDED! lmao)
ONLY 2 Trillion 'missing'?? Pfffftttt!
In 2000 (25 YEARS ago), it was Catherine Austin Fitts (CAF) who brought to our attention that, back THEN......it was $21 TRILLION that had gone missing!!
So, in 2025.....it HAS TO be WELL into the HUNDREDS of TRILLIONS that has been STOLEN!!
This guy wrote an article on Feb. 7, 2025 stating that DOGE would fail. I guess he has TDS just like Greg. ;-)
"Elon Musk Will Not Meet His Deficit Cutting Targets"
https://www.howestreet.com/2025/02/elon-musk-will-not-meet-his-deficit-cutting-targets/