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Five MAJOR Signs of a Weakening Economy. Mannarino
From Greg M
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What’s happening to silver !?! It’s getting hammered!
Hello all - For those of you having trouble understanding the price to dollar action in silver & wondering why your being advised holding onto what you've got & even accumulate more at the current COM(N)EX pricing. please visit the "US Debt Clock". As of 11:50 EST the ratio of paper silver to physical is 407.75 to 1. That's right. 407 people think they own that one ounce of silver in your pocket. This is how the banking cartel manipulates the price so they can accumulate & promote their premium Ponzi. So, take the fictitious price posted on "MarketWatch" & multiply it by 407.75. The Clock also tells you that the dollar to silver price should currently $1,521.00 per Oz. I believe that is in comparison to what the dollar was once worth rather than its current fiat value. Soon, when they take their Kabuki system down, the real value of your phys. will become apparent. Then you'll have to go out & relocate where you had all those boating accidents.