(CNBC)- “Protecting our livestock industry is a national security issue of the utmost importance, and USDA is wasting no time in taking action,” said Dudley Hoskins, undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs at the USDA.

This is a real cattle-industry threat because even small wounds can become infestation sites: newborn navels, injuries, ticks, branding/dehorning/castration sites, or other breaks in the skin.

USDA and Texas officials have established a 20-kilometer infested zone around the detection and are imposing quarantines, movement controls and surveillance. They are also increasing traps and accelerating sterile-fly releases; USDA says 4 million sterile flies per week.

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