Lions and friends…
The Mainstream media propaganda ministry is trying to convince you that despite what the data itself is showing, they say that food inflation is getting better…
To be honest, they are ADMITTING that food prices are still rising, but they say that the rising of food prices is slowing.
Me personally, I shop for food just like everyone el…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Gregory’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.