Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Abby Normal's avatar
Abby Normal
7d

Greg, you are so correct!

This is ancient population control.

As then, it is now.

The planet was notified by inscription placed upon the Georgia Guide Stones.

We are in a pre planned population extermination cycle.

What I see………

1) Normalize immorality

2) Poison the air and water (make them week)

3) Bio weapon injection (make them sick)

4) Reduce food supply (create hunger)

5) Next up: absolute control of currency and property confiscation

6) Last step: turn off the electricity

Make no mistake, THERE WILL BE NO SOLUTION OFFERED BECAUSE THE INTENDED OUTCOME IS POPULATION ERADICATION.

Ask yourself this:

Why would those who are killing you offer a solution to not die?

There is only one fix……………….

Remove Israhell control of government.

How?

MGAA : Make Government Afraid Again.

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