Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andy Buchanan's avatar
Andy Buchanan
3h

So I just keep it simple .. never use self checkout .. never use computer ordering screens .. cash only .. boycott these fucking corporate douche- bags/ Nazi’s

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Renee's avatar
Renee
3h

Hmmm...In a consumer driven economy, who will have the money to purchase goods and services if jobs are being replaced by AI?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gregory Mannarino
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture