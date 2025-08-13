TODAY’S HEADLINE ABOVE…

(CNBC)- Artificial intelligence has emerged as a key tool for companies to drive growth — and reduce labor costs —particularly as pressure mounts for businesses to remain competitive.

Companies in industries ranging from cloud software to fast food to e-commerce have internally deployed AI tools to to improve productivity, customer experience and supply chains. AI is also leading to less reliance on human labor in some spaces, particularly entry level jobs and positions tied to automation and manual tasks.

This is where we are going, it’s going to get brutal. And let’s just leave out the fact that the US economy is in an economic freefall. MASS JOBS LOSSES SURRENDERED TO AI.

The Breakdown…

As more corporations increase the use of AI, this also increases profit margins and competitors must match or die. This forces rapid adoption across all economic sectors… and as a result, Wall St, investors and shareholders will reward whichever company shows the steepest cost reduction, further accelerating layoffs.

Expect both economic and social shockwaves.

Why?

US small businesses, restaurants, shops, will feel secondary pain when displaced workers have less disposable income. Result? Small business, restaurants, and shop closures… MORE layoffs.

Wealth concentration will ACCELERATE, right up to the top 1 and 2%, as AI productivity gains will flow to The Corporate Owners and Major Shareholders of large corporations.

With jobs losses. This below is what is being “predicted” will happen over just the next 18 months, and worsening from there, when it comes to AI taking your job.

Entry-level white-collar roles (customer service, admin, basic analytics, call center work) will be the first wave of cuts. Manual & repetitive jobs in warehousing, manufacturing, and food service will also be gutted… kiosks, robotic prep stations, AI-driven logistics. The middle tier of skilled jobs is next… legal assistants, paralegals, financial analysts (LIKE ME), even junior-level coders.

