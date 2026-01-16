Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeremy Scott's avatar
Jeremy Scott
4hEdited

I disagree

People are latching on to the dollar collapse narrative due to the spike in manufacturing and production to push us forward to a more automated future with AI/Robotics/Computing to include an arms race. (Which is essentially the purchasing of precious metals, it has nothing to do with the dollar collapsing or independent sovereignty)

The retail narrative thats giving an additional boost to precious metals, well all of those folks sound just the same as people who were all in on BTC (i.e. REMOVE THE MIDDLEMAN etc)

Retail is late, retail will rotate, Crypto will inevitably have its day because of this.

Look for PMI to explode in the coming months to prove this thesis

Reply
Share
2 replies
jody wales's avatar
jody wales
5h

Thank you

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gregory Mannarino · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture