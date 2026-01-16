Forbes. U.S. DOLLAR COLLAPSE/CRISIS WARNING.
From Greg M
(Forbes)- The bitcoin price is hovering at around $90,000 per bitcoin, down from an all-time high of $126,000, while gold and silver have added 20% and 64% respectively. The 2025 rally in precious metals marks the beginning of a deep, structural shift in the international monetary system.
The move appears to reflect more than a typical safe-haven bid; it represents a strategic response by institutions and investors to rising geopolitical instability, a slowing U.S. economy, ongoing trade frictions, and the accelerating trend toward de-dollarization.
I disagree
People are latching on to the dollar collapse narrative due to the spike in manufacturing and production to push us forward to a more automated future with AI/Robotics/Computing to include an arms race. (Which is essentially the purchasing of precious metals, it has nothing to do with the dollar collapsing or independent sovereignty)
The retail narrative thats giving an additional boost to precious metals, well all of those folks sound just the same as people who were all in on BTC (i.e. REMOVE THE MIDDLEMAN etc)
Retail is late, retail will rotate, Crypto will inevitably have its day because of this.
Look for PMI to explode in the coming months to prove this thesis
Thank you