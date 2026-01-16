(Forbes)- The bitcoin price is hovering at around $90,000 per bitcoin, down from an all-time high of $126,000, while gold and silver have added 20% and 64% respectively. The 2025 rally in precious metals marks the beginning of a deep, structural shift in the international monetary system.

The move appears to reflect more than a typical safe-haven bid; it represents a strategic response by institutions and investors to rising geopolitical instability, a slowing U.S. economy, ongoing trade frictions, and the accelerating trend toward de-dollarization.