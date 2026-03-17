Gregory’s Newsletter

Gregory’s Newsletter

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Fnd41@optonline.net's avatar
Fnd41@optonline.net
34m

I just heard , the director of national intelligence “Joe Kent sent a resignation letter to the Trump administration.

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Kamil's avatar
Kamil
37m

Its probably a combination of extremely bad intel from inside his circle and his extreme grand delusion where he thinks because he thinks or says it, it is so.

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