France... Which Was A "MAYBE" To Help Trump With His War... Just Flat Out Said NEVER! Will Not Happen.
From Greg M
Lions…
France just made it plain… not maybe, not later under this war banner, not with Trump’s current push… never in the current context.
Macron said France will “never” take part in Trumps war.
Lions… this exposes the gap between the coalition story HOAX and the coalition reality.
Trump’s phantom fleet just lost more ghost ships.
GM
I just heard , the director of national intelligence “Joe Kent sent a resignation letter to the Trump administration.
Its probably a combination of extremely bad intel from inside his circle and his extreme grand delusion where he thinks because he thinks or says it, it is so.